Stuck in no-man’s land as Covid cases remain stubbornly high

Experts say a slight uptick in social interactions has stalled the drop in case numbers, making the easing of restrictions in early April unlikely

Danielle Barron
21st March, 2021
People out in numbers enjoying the sunshine on the Grand Canal in Dublin on St Patrick’s Day: it’s feared increasing social interactions are keeping Covid numbers high Pic: RollingNews

If we are still trying to “flatten the curve”, then we have well and truly succeeded, albeit in the wrong place: cases of Covid-19 have been hovering around 500 a day for the past couple of weeks.

Coupled with our uneven progress on vaccination, it is probably unsurprising that we were warned last week that current restrictions could stay in place until at least June. The halcyon days of the staycation and the €9...

