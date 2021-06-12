Reopening: ‘The only event without risk is the event that doesn’t happen. People in the events industry understand risk’

Rounding the corner onto Beggars Bush, the crowd was immediately and unexpectedly upon you, an ambush of long-awaited normality as Leinster fans once again encircled some of Dublin 4’s favourite match-day haunts that for months have been idle.

For the first time since the early days of 2020, they were back and once again beating the same well-worn route from Dublin city centre to Ballsbridge.

Meanwhile, in west Dublin, Shamrock Rovers fans got off the...