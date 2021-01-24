Quarantine hurts, but it works

Twelve months ago, almost 3,000 Irish people facing into the new year had no inkling that a novel virus would take them from us in the cruellest fashion.

Dying alone, the fortunate got to say a breathless goodbye to their loved ones on FaceTime. Deaths aside, life has been put on hold for our oldest and most vulnerable citizens. There is no doubt that the virus is winning. If 2021 is to be the year where...