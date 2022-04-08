Pfizer’s Covid-19 anti-viral drug arrives in Ireland
Paxlovid to be available in hospitals for in-patients from next week
The first shipment of Pfizer’s oral anti-viral treatment for Covid-19 has arrived in Ireland following a deal finalised last month between the pharmaceutical giant and the HSE.
Around 5,000 doses of Paxlovid, which was approved earlier this year for use in high-risk populations by the European Medicines Agency, arrived in Dublin on Wednesday. The treatment is to be available to in-patients from next week.
Information on the drug’s use was circulated to acute hospitals...
