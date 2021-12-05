New Omicron vaccine could be ready in six weeks, BioNtech says

A new vaccine for the Omicron Covid-19 variant could be ready in just six weeks, with the first batch dispatched within 100 days, a leading BioNtech executive has told the Business Post.

It comes as Ireland braces for the impact of Omicron, as preliminary studies from South Africa indicate it is reinfecting individuals at three times the rate of Delta, suggesting some level of immune escape.

It also appears to be more transmissible, with...