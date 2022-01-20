Subscribe Today
More than €350,000 in Covid-19 arts grants returned

Cabinet will meet tomorrow to decide on the gradual winding down of restrictions

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
20th January, 2022
Indoor events in Ireland are currently operating at a limit of 1,000 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is lower, following restrictions put in place before Christmas. Picture: RollingNews.ie

More than €350,000 in Covid-19 cultural support grants has been returned to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media since the pandemic began.

A total of €353,784 of Covid-19 cultural funding was repaid to the department, figures released to the Business Post show.

The money had been given under three grants administered by the department: the pilot live performance support scheme; cultural capital scheme; and the live performance support scheme 2021.

