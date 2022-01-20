More than €350,000 in Covid-19 arts grants returned
Cabinet will meet tomorrow to decide on the gradual winding down of restrictions
More than €350,000 in Covid-19 cultural support grants has been returned to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media since the pandemic began.
A total of €353,784 of Covid-19 cultural funding was repaid to the department, figures released to the Business Post show.
The money had been given under three grants administered by the department: the pilot live performance support scheme; cultural capital scheme; and the live performance support scheme 2021.
