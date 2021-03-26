Meat plants must close if schools stay open, ISAG says

It is a “no-brainer” to close meat plants to prevent a fourth wave of Covid-19, according an associate professor of biochemistry at Trinity College, Dublin.

It comes as the latest Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) data showed that there had been two infection outbreaks in meat plants in the week leading up to March 20. Meanwhile, there are 27 active outbreaks in total across Ireland’s 56 licensed meat processing plants.

Dr Tomás Ryan, a...