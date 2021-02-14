Lucinda Creighton: This is a war, and Big Pharma must be conscripted into battle
The EU’s response to the vaccine roll-out has been dispiriting. Massive state intervention is urgently needed to ramp up vaccine production by pharma giants
The full effect of the poor handling of the EU’s vaccination programme is still being felt, more than two weeks after the EU Commission threatened to trigger article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol to the EU-UK exit treaty.
The fallout from that grave error of judgement on the commission‘s part has been significant, with relations deteriorating between Brussels and London and opponents of the protocol agreement seizing on the Commission’s error to try...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Ian Guider: No getting away from impact of pandemic on businesses
Blamed for the Christmas opening which led to the third Covid wave, businesses did not raise a fuss at the extended lockdown. But if they do gown, we all suffer
De Gascun says gene sequencing may hold key to efforts to track and manage virus
The chair of Nphet has said Ireland’s gene sequencing programme will become more important as more people get vaccinated against Covid-19
No gatherings of over 50 people indoors until autumn, events industry warned
Letter by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar indicates that live events and weddings are off until the majority of the population is vaccinated
Telegram and Covid-19: Reopening the door to a secretive parallel universe
The Great Reopening conspiracy theory movement has been flourishing on Telegram, a messaging app widely used throughout Europe by disaffected groups and peddlers of Covid-19 denialism. Now it has found its way to Ireland