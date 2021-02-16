Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be approved by mid-March
Ireland would be entitled to 2.2 million doses of the single-shot vaccine
A new Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson could be approved in Europe as early as mid-March following an application for authorisation to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday.
The new vaccine, developed by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen, would be the fourth vaccine available in Europe, but the first one that requires just a single dose.
The European Commission has ordered 200 million doses of the vaccine, of which Ireland will be entitled...
