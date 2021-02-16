Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be approved by mid-March

Ireland would be entitled to 2.2 million doses of the single-shot vaccine

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
16th February, 2021
Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be approved by mid-March
The new vaccine, developed by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen, would be the fourth vaccine available in Europe. Picture: Getty

A new Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson could be approved in Europe as early as mid-March following an application for authorisation to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday.

The new vaccine, developed by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen, would be the fourth vaccine available in Europe, but the first one that requires just a single dose.

The European Commission has ordered 200 million doses of the vaccine, of which Ireland will be entitled...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

More than a fortnight after the second lockdown was lifted in December, only 17,000 claimants of the PUP had returned to work in retail, while 40,000 continued to claim the payment. Picture: Getty

Top civil servants warned of ‘deep scarring effects’ of lockdowns

Coronavirus Peter O'Dwyer 1 day ago
A patient receives a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination centre in Salisbury Cathedral last week as part of Britain’s major vaccine push Picture: Getty

‘The risk to our strategy lies in jurisdictions outside our control’

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 2 days ago
Friends Paula Heaney and Laura Bonner, who quarantined side by side last November before travelling

Meet the entrepreneurs running their Irish businesses from Barbados

Coronavirus Killian Woods 2 days ago
‘Ursula von der Leyen’s weak performance in recent weeks might be easily forgotten if she were capable of mobilising EU resources and infrastructure to support the manufacturing effort for the production of vaccines’

Lucinda Creighton: This is a war, and Big Pharma must be conscripted into battle

Coronavirus Lucinda Creighton 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1