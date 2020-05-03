Sunday May 3, 2020
HSE CovidTracker data will not be stored on government servers

Move to decentralised app model follows privacy concerns

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
3rd May, 2020
The HSE’s CovidTracker App had initially been designed on a “hybrid model” which would have meant some personal data was stored centrally on government servers

The government changed its position on harvesting data from users of its Covid-19 tracking app after meeting with Apple, Google and other technology experts.

The deployment of a contact tracing app is viewed as a crucial tool in allowing social distancing restrictions to be relaxed, but the release has been delayed by several weeks.

The HSE’s CovidTracker App had initially been designed on a “hybrid model” which would have meant some personal data was stored...

Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
