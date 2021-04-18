Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Government should begin delayed dosing programme this week, O‘Neill says

If the British 12-week delay strategy were applied to Ireland, it could result in 80 per cent of the adult population being vaccinated with a first dose by the end of May

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
18th April, 2021
Government should begin delayed dosing programme this week, O‘Neill says
Professor Luke O’Neill of Trinity College Dublin: ‘Everyone should have one dose’ Pic Fergal Phillips

The government should begin a delayed dosing strategy “this week”, according to Luke O’Neill, a professor of immunology at Trinity College, Dublin.

Professor O’Neill said that Ireland should speed up its rollout by adopting Britain’s strategy, where second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are not given until three months after the first.

“If it's the case that the current plan will not give rise to 80 per...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

As vaccinations continue at the Aviva and other centres, some experts say the time before doses should be extended to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible. Pic: Leon Farrell

How the Covid-19 vaccine plan could still deliver

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 10 hours ago
Ireland’s MHQ debate has become fractious. There are those who claim that its implementation has a particularly negative and discriminatory impact

Tony O’Brien: Our quarantine approach seems designed with failure in mind

Coronavirus Tony O'Brien 10 hours ago
A health worker collects a swab sample for rapid antigen testing for Covid-19 from a man hoping to go to a concert in Barcelona Getty

Covid-19: Can rapid testing and vaccine passports allow us to reopen fully?

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 10 hours ago
Multinationals based here are particularly concerned about getting key engineers into the country to carry out essential maintenance work over the coming months

Exemption to hotel quarantine sought for ‘essential’ engineers by business groups

Coronavirus Lorcan Allen 10 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1