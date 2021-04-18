Government should begin delayed dosing programme this week, O‘Neill says
If the British 12-week delay strategy were applied to Ireland, it could result in 80 per cent of the adult population being vaccinated with a first dose by the end of May
The government should begin a delayed dosing strategy “this week”, according to Luke O’Neill, a professor of immunology at Trinity College, Dublin.
Professor O’Neill said that Ireland should speed up its rollout by adopting Britain’s strategy, where second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are not given until three months after the first.
“If it's the case that the current plan will not give rise to 80 per...
