Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Foreign nurses prevented from coming to Ireland due to visa delays

Health staff from overseas who could relieve strain on under-pressure health system are being held up by new visa application process, according to a report

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
18th January, 2021
Foreign nurses prevented from coming to Ireland due to visa delays
Countries such as India and the Philippines are a major source of nursing staff in Ireland, with 42 per cent of nurses in nursing homes here recruited from outside the EU. Picture: Getty

Foreign nurses who could help relieve the staffing pressures on the health service are being prevented from coming to Ireland by delays with visa applications, according to a report.

More than 7,000 workers across the Irish healthcare sector are currently unable to work due to having Covid-19 or being close contacts of a confirmed case.

A report submitted by Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) to the government late last month to the government has stated that a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

‘Getting the vaccine first for certain groups and individuals is already a big issue for TDs because they are getting lots of pressure from constituents’. Picture: Getty

Comment: Welcome to the era of ‘pandemic pump politics’

Home Michael Brennan 6 hours ago
‘If 100 vaccinators, at 35 jabs per day, were deployed consecutively for just seven days, every one of the residents in Irish nursing homes would be vaccinated. That’s an emergency.’ Picture: Getty

Susan O’Keeffe: Vaccination programme needs to be treated as a national emergency

Coronavirus Susan O'Keeffe 4 days ago
Since Christmas Day the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has risen from 260 to 1,499, far exceeding the peak of the first wave. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Analysis: Ireland could reach a peak of 50-150 Covid-19 deaths a day

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 1 week ago
Vaccine manufacturers tend to put a certain amount of ‘overage’ into each vial to ensure the stated doses can be obtained. Picture: Getty

EMA approves extraction of six doses of Pfizer vaccine from five-dose vials

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1