Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Experts predict Covid cases will reach ‘elimination levels’ by year end

The Irish Epidemiological Advisory Group has projected a number of models of the progress of Covid-19 in Ireland, the most likely being a six-month period during which cases peak in summer and reduce back by the end of 2021

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
9th May, 2021
Experts predict Covid cases will reach ‘elimination levels’ by year end
Fiona Barnes of of Costelloe+Costelloe gets ready for reopening following an easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Dublin city centre Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Ireland’s fourth wave of Covid-19 should be like no other.

Instead of a short sharp rise in cases that could cause public panic, overwhelm hospitals and require months of lockdown, it will most likely be a six-month long stretch where cases peak at the beginning of summer before falling slowly to elimination levels by the end of the year.

And it may have already begun.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A cinema worker in the centre of Copenhagen checks the ‘coronapas’ of a customer as movie theatres reopen after Covid-19 restrictions. The coronapas app shows the holder’s recent test results and if they have been fully vaccinated Getty

Vaccine travel passports are all set for lift-off

Coronavirus Aaron Rogan 3 hours ago
The rapid antigen tests being sold by Lidl do not require a lab and can be self-administered by taking a swab of both nostrils. The result takes just 15 minutes

Lidl to still sell rapid antigen tests despite Nphet’s warning on risks

Coronavirus Lorcan Allen 3 hours ago
Dr Ina Kelly: ‘Public health consultants breathed a huge sigh of relief when mandatory hotel quarantine came in. It\&#039;s making a huge difference to protecting the population.’

No new ‘variants of concern’ in Ireland since introduction of hotel quarantine

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 3 hours ago
Denis Desmond, the prominent concert promoter, hopes to return to live entertainment events this summer.

Martin meets key figures in entertainment industry with a view to staging live events

Coronavirus Michael Brennan 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1