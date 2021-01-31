Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Error upon error compounds the EU/AstraZeneca debacle

While AstraZeneca is interpreting its contractual responsibilities to the detriment of the EU, the European Commission is making matters worse by banning the export of vaccines from member states

Lucinda Creighton
31st January, 2021
Error upon error compounds the EU/AstraZeneca debacle
There has been a monumental cock-up on both sides, and it is in our interests that AstraZeneca and the European Commission work together to try to resolve it.

The manner in which the EU/AstraZeneca debacle has rapidly divided opinion along political lines is frustrating. As has become the norm, particularly in online public discussion, commentators have split according to their predictable tribal biases.

If you are a supporter of the European project, it is likely that you consider AstraZeneca to be a sinister monster reneging on a firm legal and moral commitment to deliver 100 million vaccines to the EU in the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

A man wearing a mask walks by a mural \&#039;U ARE Alive, a collaboration between two artists Maser and Aches: Brighter days are ahead in post-Covid-19 times. Picture: Artur Widak/NurPhoto

Elaine Byrne: Life as we know it will change – and for the better

Coronavirus Elaine Byrne 5 hours ago
The memo asked those working in financial institutions to “monitor funds which may be linked to the purchase of counterfeit vaccines

Watchdog warns finance firms of counterfeit vaccines sales

Coronavirus Emmet Ryan 5 hours ago
A total of 91 per cent of those polled by Amarách for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live last Monday said they would support a mandatory two-week quarantine for international travellers

Timeline to zero-covid would stretch all the way to July

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 5 hours ago
It’s a bit crude, painful in the short-term, but it can remove the tumour and return a relatively normal life

Tomás Ryan: Who’s afraid of zero-Covid? Our government, that’s who

Coronavirus Tomás Ryan 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1