EMA approves extraction of six doses of Pfizer vaccine from five-dose vials
Certain hospitals in Ireland have managed to extract seven doses from Pfizer-BioNtech vials
The European Medicines Agency has approved the extraction of six doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from vials that were originally intended to have just five doses, potentially adding over a million additional vaccine doses to Ireland’s supply over the coming months.
The news comes as the European Commission secured another 300 million pre-ordered doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for member states. This will bring the total volume of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccines secured for...
Analysis: Ireland could reach a peak of 50-150 Covid-19 deaths a day
Ireland could see up to 200 hospitalisations and 20 ICU admissions a day by late January
Comment: Vaccination numbers don’t add up – we’ll be living and dying with Covid-19 until 2022
Ireland needs to be vaccinating upwards of 100,000 people a week but we show no signs of getting close to that figure
Opinion: One legacy of Covid-19 can be a revitalised rural Ireland
The pandemic has devastated so many lives but positives can emerge from the crisis such as a long-term shift towards more remote working
Covid-19 spending pushes state into €19bn budget deficit
Tax take drops less than expected to €57 billion, which lessens the impact of the pandemic on the state’s finances