Coronavirus

Early data shows that Britain’s vaccine programme is working

The over-80s benefited most with the weekly average for new cases falling 231 per cent

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
21st February, 2021

Members of the public receive their jabs at the new centre at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Picture: Getty

Early data from England has shown positive signals for the efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccination programme.

According to an analysis by the Business Post, daily cases among the elderly, who have been vaccinated en masse, have fallen significantly more than younger demographics.

In England, 93 per cent of the over 80s have received their first vaccine dose, according to the latest data from the NHS, with just 12 per cent having received a...

