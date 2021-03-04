Donnelly fears AstraZeneca may not deliver promised vaccines on time
Minister for Health admits concern after HSE misses last week’s target of 100,000 doses due to pharma company’s delay
The Minister for Health has said he is concerned about AstraZeneca’s ability to deliver on its committed supplies of Covid-19 vaccines.
Speaking in the Dáil, Stephen Donnelly said the government and the HSE were preparing to increase the vaccination campaign to one million doses a month by April, but he remained concerned at AstraZeneca’s ability to deliver on its promised doses.
“Are there challenges? Yes, of course there are,”...
