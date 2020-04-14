Tuesday April 14, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Developing countries must get a Covid-19 debt moratorium

Poorer countries are not in a position to make their payments, so the US and China must make sure they are not expected to

14th April, 2020
Doctors conduct door to door screening in Mumbai. The quarantine experience in countries like India is vastly different to wealthier parts of the world. Picture: Getty

As the Covid-19 virus spreads globally, economic paralysis and unemployment follow in its wake. But the economic fallout of the pandemic in most emerging and developing economies is likely to be far worse than anything we have seen in China, Europe, or the US. This is no time to expect them to meet their debt payments, either to private or official creditors.

With inadequate health-care systems, limited capacity to deliver fiscal or monetary stimulus, and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The deep dive: Professor Sam McConkey on Covid-19

The infectious disease specialist discusses the best exit strategies from Covid-19 and when a vaccine may become available

Susan Mitchell | 4 hours ago

Time for big decisions on Ireland‘s Covid-19 exit plan

Government and officials must choose between suppression or mitigation

Domhnall Heron | 5 hours ago

Covid-19: Our online tracker charts the latest data

Rachel Lavin | 18 hours ago