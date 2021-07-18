Delta-specific vaccine could be ready in time for winter booster campaign
Pfizer will begin clinical trials next month for an altered version of its Covid jab that targets full spike protein of variant
Hopes are rising that a Delta-specific Covid-19 vaccine will be available in time for Ireland’s winter booster campaign, as the Israeli prime minister said new evidence in the country was showing vaccine protection to be “significantly less” against the Delta variant.
Pfizer-BioNTech last week announced that it would begin clinical trials in August for an altered version of its mRNA Covid-19 vaccine that targets the full spike protein of the Delta...
