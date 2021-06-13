Covid-19: The slow march to reopening and how the world is faring

When it comes to vaccine rollout programmes, some countries are performing well, but the path to effectively reopening economies and societies after nearly one-and-a-half years of a global pandemic is not straightforward.

The tentative reopening of countries around the world as they reach varying thresholds of vaccine coverage is, in reality, a grand experiment.

Like many things in this pandemic, finding the right balance between increasing vaccinations and decreasing restrictions has never been tested before.