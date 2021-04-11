Subscribe Today
Covid-19: One million vaccine jabs done, many more to do

After a year of trauma and disruption things are finally looking up, with 3.9 million doses of the four licensed vaccines set to be delivered between now and the end of June

Danielle Barron
11th April, 2021
The Helix in Dublin is one of 17 mass vaccination centres up and running, with a total of 38 centres planned nationwide. Pic: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

With one million vaccine doses delivered to date, the HSE is set to take delivery of almost four million Covid-19 vaccine doses in the next 12 weeks. Is this the moment of truth for Ireland’s exit from the pandemic?

We currently have the fourth-lowest rate of Covid-19 infection in Europe, and hospitalisations have continued to divorce from case numbers, which themselves have finally begun to decrease.

The latest reports from the National Public Health...

Share this post

The criteria for the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine has changed across Europe after concerns emerged over rare blood clotting events

Data check: The risk factor of AstraZeneca and what it means for vaccines rollout

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 21 hours ago
Frontline healthcare workers are among the few groups currently eligible to be vaccinated but questions have been raised about who qualifies under this category

Barristers working for health panels are 'frontline workers', says HSE

Barristers working for health panels are ‘frontline workers’, says HSE

Coronavirus Aaron Rogan 21 hours ago
The cabinet agreed on Friday night to add four more EU countries – France, Belgium, Italy and Luxembourg – to the list of countries from which travellers must book into a hotel for a period of 12 days

European Commission has no objection to Ireland's quarantine list extension

European Commission has no objection to Ireland’s quarantine list extension

Coronavirus Aiden Corkery 21 hours ago
A woman receives her vaccine at the Vaccination Centre in the Aviva Stadium. Picture: Rollingnews

Colin Murphy: The good news is that our vaccine rollout is on course to meet targets

Coronavirus Colin Murphy 21 hours ago

