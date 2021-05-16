Covid-19: ‘Finally, we are really getting there’
Despite ongoing difficulties, more than two million jabs have been administered, and one in seven adults in Ireland are now fully vaccinated. But what does the post-coronavirus future hold?
“The profile of Covid-19 in Ireland is generally stable with strong grounds for optimism.” Did we ever think we’d hear those words uttered by the typically ultra-cautious Professor Phillip Nolan?
Their delivery by the chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) modelling advisory group was highly significant as the country enters into the most significant stages in its widespread reopening.
Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, had already...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
We’re winning the numbers game, but it is not all over yet
The drop in case numbers already exceeds predictions, but there is still work to do to reach herd immunity – and to keep an eye on those variants
Analysis: Hope rises as 2 million vaccines administered
A quarter of a million doses are expected to be administered this week, increasing to between 260,000 and 280,000 next week
Supermarkets rule out antigen test sale after Lidl controversy
Supervalu and Aldi say they have no plans to sell the rapid testing kits after public health officials rebuke Lidl
Nphet must recognise 'reality' of antigen test use, says Iemag member
Cathal Walsh says public health team must offer people advice on how antigen tests should or should not be used