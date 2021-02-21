Business support schemes will be extended to July in new Covid plan
Taoiseach will give no consideration to reopening hospitality before mid-summer, while chief executive of restaurants association says businesses are being pushed ‘closer to financial ruin and meltdown’
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
Aiden CorkeryPolitical Correspondent @aiden_corkery
Daniel MurrayBusiness Reporter @danieltmurray
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
The wage subsidy scheme, the pandemic unemployment payment and the grant scheme for shut-down businesses are all set to be extended until the end of June in the government’s new Covid-19 plan, the Business Post has learned.
The move comes amid controversy over the piecemeal announcement of the extension of lockdown measures in recent days. Concerns have also increased over how much longer the severe restrictions will last after it was...
