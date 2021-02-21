Subscribe Today
Coronavirus

Business support schemes will be extended to July in new Covid plan

Taoiseach will give no consideration to reopening hospitality before mid-summer, while chief executive of restaurants association says businesses are being pushed ‘closer to financial ruin and meltdown’

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor
Aiden Corkery - avatar

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter
Aaron Rogan - avatar

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent
21st February, 2021
Business support schemes will be extended to July in new Covid plan
Taoiseach Micheál Martin: ‘Any easing of the restrictions has to be slow and cautious because of the threat from new variants of the disease.’

The wage subsidy scheme, the pandemic unemployment payment and the grant scheme for shut-down businesses are all set to be extended until the end of June in the government’s new Covid-19 plan, the Business Post has learned.

The move comes amid controversy over the piecemeal announcement of the extension of lockdown measures in recent days. Concerns have also increased over how much longer the severe restrictions will last after it was...

