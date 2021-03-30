Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Analysis: Martin promises freedom, but not until June

Travel within county to be allowed from April 12 but few other changes this month as Taoiseach urges public to stick with restrictions for now

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
30th March, 2021
Analysis: Martin promises freedom, but not until June
Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressing the nation on the latest changes to Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Julian Behal/RollingNews.ie

Micheál Martin made delayed gratification a key theme of his announcement of the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

Nobody was expecting the Taoiseach to make many changes to the current restrictions and he made it clear from early on that “moving sensibly and safely” would be the guiding principle. Indeed, there will be no major changes until April 12, after the Easter holidays, to reduce the risk of increases cases that could threaten the return...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

VHI said in a statement that its board will begin an investigation after it learned that John O’Dwyer, its chief executive, had been administered a vaccine at the Beacon Hospital. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

VHI chief steps aside amid board investigation into his vaccination at Beacon Hospital

Coronavirus Donal MacNamee 3 hours ago
“Alternative arrangements” are being put in place by the HSE, the statement from the HSE said

Vaccine programme suspended at Beacon Hospital

Coronavirus Eva Short 2 days ago
For all the sacrifice of the Irish people, which is being praised on a daily basis by government ministers, there is little by way of reciprocation from those leaders. Hope is in short supply. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Lucinda Creighton: We have nothing left to give in fight against Covid-19

Coronavirus Lucinda Creighton 2 days ago
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural by Irish artist Emmalene Blake in Dublin\&#039;s city centre during level 5 COVID-19 lockdown Credit: Getty

Beacon fiasco ‘a slap in the face’ to weary nation

Coronavirus Danielle Barron 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1