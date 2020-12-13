Multimillion-euro deepwater port planned for Co Meath

A new multimillion-euro deepwater port which aims to provide additional capacity in the wake of Brexit and become a hub for renewable energy projects is to be developed in Co Meath, the Business Post has learned.

Drogheda Port Company and developer Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) will develop the project north of Bremore Head, on the Meath coast.

The scheme could represent one of the largest national infrastructure projects...