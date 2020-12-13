Subscribe Today
Construction

Multimillion-euro deepwater port planned for Co Meath

Developer Johnny Ronan and Drogheda Port Company are to develop the port to support the building of renewable energy infrastructure

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
13th December, 2020
Drogheda Port Company and developer Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) will develop the project north of Bremore Head, on the Meath coast.

A new multimillion-euro deepwater port which aims to provide additional capacity in the wake of Brexit and become a hub for renewable energy projects is to be developed in Co Meath, the Business Post has learned.

The scheme could represent one of the largest national infrastructure projects...

