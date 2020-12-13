Multimillion-euro deepwater port planned for Co Meath
Developer Johnny Ronan and Drogheda Port Company are to develop the port to support the building of renewable energy infrastructure
A new multimillion-euro deepwater port which aims to provide additional capacity in the wake of Brexit and become a hub for renewable energy projects is to be developed in Co Meath, the Business Post has learned.
Drogheda Port Company and developer Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) will develop the project north of Bremore Head, on the Meath coast.
The scheme could represent one of the largest national infrastructure projects...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Firefighting in the witness box: Kingspan’s pushback against allegations
As the Grenfell Tower inquiry continues to shine a spotlight on Kingspan, the Irish building materials giant is attempting to salvage its reputation
Housing supply won’t meet demand until 2023 — at least
Number of homes completed and commenced will fall “well short” of requirements to keep up with country’ need, according to report
Price rise in building supplies threatens new housing
Top firm McMahons Builders Providers told developers in a letter last week that price hikes on building materials will ensue in the new year
Builders’ upfront costs to be deferred in new funding model
A joint venture involving Cork County Council and the Irish Strategic Investment Fund will see housing infrastructure development costs being paid by builders only when houses are being sold