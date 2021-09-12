Harris: ‘Encourage children to build a career in construction’
With demand for 27,000 more construction workers to build houses, parents should steer their children towards the building trades, the Minister for Further and Higher Education has said
Parents should consider encouraging their children to take up the 27,000 new construction jobs that will be needed to solve the housing crisis, Simon Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, has said.
There are around 40,000 workers engaged in full-time work on housing construction and they are expected to produce 20,000 homes this year.
But the government’s Housing for All strategy estimates the workforce will have to rise by a further 27,000 workers to meet its...
