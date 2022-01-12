Cairn Homes to return €95m to shareholders in 2022
The homebuilder said full year revenues are likely to be in the region of €419 million
Cairn Homes, the listed Irish home builder, will return €95 million to shareholders this year through a €75 million share buyback scheme and a €20 million final dividend payout.
The firm said it had decided to commence a share buyback scheme this year given the “significant levels” of cash being generated by the business, while it’s share price has lagged below £1 on the London stock exchange for much of the last year....
