Cairn Homes to return €95m to shareholders in 2022

The homebuilder said full year revenues are likely to be in the region of €419 million

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
12th January, 2022
Michael Stanley, chief executive of Cairn Homes, said the company aims to sell a further 1,500 new homes in 2022. Picture: Bryan Meade

Cairn Homes, the listed Irish home builder, will return €95 million to shareholders this year through a €75 million share buyback scheme and a €20 million final dividend payout.

The firm said it had decided to commence a share buyback scheme this year given the “significant levels” of cash being generated by the business, while it’s share price has lagged below £1 on the London stock exchange for much of the last year....

