UCD launches quantum research centre

University College Dublin has launched its new centre for quantum engineering, science and technology, C-QueST. The launch event, held in August, featured 14 speakers covering the various schools in the university that will be collaborating through the new centre.

“Ireland has the potential to be a leader in quantum research,” said Dr Andrew Mitchell, director of C-QuEST. “In the last few years UCD has built up a critical mass of researchers working on different aspects of...