Sunday May 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Time to get ahead on your ICT skills

With Covid-19 restrictions changing how we work, potentially forever, Aoife Valentine Secor examines the effects on online training and recruiting

10th May, 2020
3
A recent survey carried out by e-recruitment platform Irishjobs.ie revealed that of those still in employment, nine out of ten are now working from home

For a huge majority of the workforce, the day-to-day is barely recognisable from what it was at the end of February, when the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Ireland.

A recent survey carried out by e-recruitment platform Irishjobs.ie revealed that of those still in employment, nine out of ten are now working from home. Many others have, unfortunately, been furloughed – a term many people hadn’t even heard before pandemic times struck –...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Hyper converged is the way to go for efficiency

Putting in hyper converged infrastructure saves money, time and resources and delivers value back to the business

Alex Meehan | 4 hours ago

Leaders’ questions and answers

Emmet Ryan is back with six big questions for six tech experts

Emmet Ryan | 4 hours ago

Virtual solutions for a virtual workforce

Home working is best supported by a hybrid approach to storing and protecting data, according to leading vendors. Ian Campbell reports

Ian Campbell | 4 hours ago