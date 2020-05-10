Time to get ahead on your ICT skills

For a huge majority of the workforce, the day-to-day is barely recognisable from what it was at the end of February, when the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Ireland.

A recent survey carried out by e-recruitment platform Irishjobs.ie revealed that of those still in employment, nine out of ten are now working from home. Many others have, unfortunately, been furloughed – a term many people hadn’t even heard before pandemic times struck –...