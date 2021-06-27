Subscribe Today
TCD scheme accelerates ten young start-ups towards success

The Launchbox entrepreneurship course has nurtured firms such as FoodCloud and Artomatix in their infancy

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
27th June, 2021
Ellen Ryall of furniture upcycling platform ReFunk, Timothy Orimolusi of digital prescription management solution QRx and Heather Bruton of student support platform UniPeer are the LaunchBox 2021 finalists

Tangent, Trinity College Dublin’s entrepreneurship workspace, is supporting ten student businesses from the university under its Launchbox 2021 programme.

Each of the teams involved will receive €10,000 in funding for the 12-week programme, which is sponsored by Bank of Ireland.

“This is the eighth year that we have run Launchbox. It gives students the opportunity to take their ideas and turn them into organisations with social, commercial, cultural, or technical impacts,” Ken Finnegan, chief...

