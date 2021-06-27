TCD scheme accelerates ten young start-ups towards success

Tangent, Trinity College Dublin’s entrepreneurship workspace, is supporting ten student businesses from the university under its Launchbox 2021 programme.

Each of the teams involved will receive €10,000 in funding for the 12-week programme, which is sponsored by Bank of Ireland.

“This is the eighth year that we have run Launchbox. It gives students the opportunity to take their ideas and turn them into organisations with social, commercial, cultural, or technical impacts,” Ken Finnegan, chief...