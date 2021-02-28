Start-up of the Month: Umba

Umba is the second go-round together for Barry O’Mahony and Tiernan Kennedy as co-founders. Having previously run an app development business called Krunksoft fresh out of university, after a few years apart they came back together to run the fintech, which is focused on the African market.

“It’s a full-service digital bank. We deliver it all through smartphones. It’s a cloud-based system that any customer with a smartphone can access,” Kennedy told Connected....