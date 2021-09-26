RPA training to increase for public servants

A further 200 public servants will be trained in robotic process automation (RPA) over the next year after an initial 12 month trial which trained 60 staff was deemed a success by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

The project, which was conducted with Deloitte between April 2020 and March this year, saved over 14,500 working days according to the department and processed 933,000 queries from the public.

“It means faster service for citizens and a less repetitive job for...