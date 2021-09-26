Reimagining the perimeter

A report published this year by CrowdStrike indicated a 60 per cent rise in attempted intrusions by cybercriminals over the last year, across industries and around the world. Roughly 64 per cent of the companies surveyed said they’d experienced some kind of cyberattack, with one taking place every 39 seconds.

Cybersecurity is about planning for the worst, and confronting what might happen in a worst case scenario for your business. Will the criminals steal credentials? Will...