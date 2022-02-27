Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

My Tech Life: Karen Tierney, co-founder of SilverCloud Health, on Korean dramas, lychee trees and recreating a stained glass window

Karen Tierney is co-founder and chief product officer of SilverCloud Health, a business that provides online mental health services. Last year, the business was acquired by Amwell Health for €270 million

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
27th February, 2022
My Tech Life: Karen Tierney, co-founder of SilverCloud Health, on Korean dramas, lychee trees and recreating a stained glass window
Karen Tierney, co-founder of SilverCloud Health: ‘Outside of work, I try to stay away from tech. Before I moved back in with my parents I had no internet or TV at home’. Picture: Elos Photography

I get up between 7am and 8am. Since I started working from home, I tend to go sea swimming in the morning over in Killiney. I might meet a friend and have coffee as well. When I’m in the office, I usually just have a quick breakfast, with porridge and tea, and get out of the house. It takes about 30 minutes on the bus to get to our office in Dublin.

I’ll have...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Among other questions, what to make of Meta’s big loss this month? Picture: Getty

Leaders’ questions & answers: six experts weigh in

Connected Emmet Ryan

Un-circling the wagons to secure sustainable tech

Connected Jason Walsh
Marianne Checkley, chief executive of Kinia: the firm provides kids with the chance to test out their Stem skills through school or youth programmes

The fourth literacy skill: why digital skills should be essential learning

Connected Fiona Alston
John Ryan, founder and chief executive of Gigable: ‘Our customers are primarily restaurants at the moment, but we have a growing grocery element. The ultra-fast grocery delivery market is exploding at the moment.’ Picture: Andres Poveda

Start-up of the Month: Gigable connects people to deliver tasty results

Connected Emmet Ryan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1