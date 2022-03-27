Subscribe Today
Lightness of touch: the rise of contactless commerce

One of the most significant changes in behaviour brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic has been the rise of contactless payments. As things return to normal, this shift in consumer behaviour will remain with us, writes Jason Walsh

Jason Walsh
27th March, 2022
The role of payment processors is to leverage technology to make the experience frictionless

Just over a decade ago, Ireland was an island of commerce, and not in the sense of being a trading centre. While some banks had begun to issue Visa and Mastercard branded debit cards, the dominant card, Laser, was an Irish-only affair.

Despite eventually acquiring co-banding with Maestro, Laser cards rarely worked internationally, locking consumers out of much of the wide world e-commerce, and this was at a time when local e-commerce was in its...

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

