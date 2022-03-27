Lightness of touch: the rise of contactless commerce

Just over a decade ago, Ireland was an island of commerce, and not in the sense of being a trading centre. While some banks had begun to issue Visa and Mastercard branded debit cards, the dominant card, Laser, was an Irish-only affair.

Despite eventually acquiring co-banding with Maestro, Laser cards rarely worked internationally, locking consumers out of much of the wide world e-commerce, and this was at a time when local e-commerce was in its...