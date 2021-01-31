Entrepreneur pharmacist driven by patient safety
Leonora O’Brien’s Pharmapod is a cloud-based system that aims to reduce medication errors
Leonora O’Brien has just finished a Teams meeting and is juggling homeschooling when she answers the phone for this interview. The chief executive and founder of Pharmapod describes herself as positive and resilient, which she says is integral to the success of her business.
Pharmapod started eight years ago and is a cloud-based system that aims to reduce medication errors by allowing healthcare professionals to record and share information with other healthcare professionals...
