Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

Buyer’s Guide: the best MFDs on the market

Multifunction devices are the unsung heroes of the workplace

Stephen Errity
31st January, 2021
Buyer’s Guide: the best MFDs on the market
Making the right choice of multifunction device to perform these functions is crucial to the day-to-day productivity of your company

Printing, scanning, copying and faxing are four key functions carried out tens of thousands of times a day by workers all over Ireland.

Whether you or your employees now have need of additional printers due to working from home, run a small business or are responsible for the IT infrastructure of a large organisation, making the right choice of multifunction device to perform these functions is crucial to the day-to-day productivity of your company.

We...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Nick Leeder, head of Google Ireland: ‘What I didn’t understand until I got into this job was how important Ireland is in shaping Google across the region.’ Picture: Fergal Philips

‘Google is noisy inside . . . It reminds me of a newsroom’

Connected Emmet Ryan 5 hours ago
Forty-seven per cent of the Irish workforce worked exclusively from home during lockdown, one of the highest rates in Europe

Planning for the distributed workplace

Connected Jason Walsh 5 hours ago
‘There is an art in distinguishing between having enough human interaction with your customers and not wasting time’

Automatic for the people: how to get the best from CRM

Connected Alex Meehan 5 hours ago
After Covid-19 came, digital transformation was no longer a long-term strategy, it was a survival tactic

Digital transformation lights a path through the darkness

Connected Jason Walsh 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1