Almost half of consumers believe cash in on the way out, research finds

Research by PayPal and Free Now has found that 42 per cent of Irish consumers believe there will be no cash transactions by 2023.

The study was carried out as Free Now, the taxi app, announced it had added PayPal as a new payment option on its app. Free Now has recorded a 10 per cent increase in cashless payments on its app since January.

Anthony Rafferty, senior director of global merchant services at PayPal, said there had...