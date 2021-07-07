‘We have a very clear goal of getting to 10 million users’

Spectrum.Life, a workplace mental health and well-being digital platform, recently announced the completion of a €3 million fundraising round with Act Venture Capital, a Dublin-based private equity firm that specialises in technology companies .

The funding will be devoted to upping Spectrum’s R&D team so that it can add more virtual counselling and coaching products and augment these existing offerings with AI and machine learning.

Before Covid-19, Spectrum, which was founded...