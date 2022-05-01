Wayflyer backer is impressed by other Irish firms and keen to invest
VC firm Left Lane has ‘definite appetite’ of back more Irish tech companies, says investor Paddy Dillon
Left Lane Capital, the New York-based venture capital and growth equity firm that last year led a multimillion-euro funding round for tech unicorn Wayflyer, is keen to back other Irish companies.
Speaking after Left Lane closed a new $1.4 billion fund last week, Paddy Dillon, an investor with the firm, said the fund was excited about the calibre of tech companies coming out of Ireland.
“We did lots of meetings when in town for the last...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
CapVest’s battle for IVF company heats up
Seamus Fitzpatrick’s private equity fund has again asked Australia’s takeover panel to block a rival bidder for Virtus Health
Workday to encourage Grangegorman campus staff to support local businesses
The human resources software giant will have almost 3,000 employees working at its new European headquarters Dublin 7
Double-digit executive pay boost ruffles feathers at Flutter’s agm
Almost a third of shareholders voted against a motion to raise pay for senior figures after disappointing full-year results and a share price tumble
French company Valeo set to increase camera production at its Tuam site by 60%
The French multinational announced this week it has produced 100 million cameras from its Tuam facility since production first started in 2002