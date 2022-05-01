Wayflyer backer is impressed by other Irish firms and keen to invest

Left Lane Capital, the New York-based venture capital and growth equity firm that last year led a multimillion-euro funding round for tech unicorn Wayflyer, is keen to back other Irish companies.

Speaking after Left Lane closed a new $1.4 billion fund last week, Paddy Dillon, an investor with the firm, said the fund was excited about the calibre of tech companies coming out of Ireland.

“We did lots of meetings when in town for the last...