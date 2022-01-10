Valeo-owned Kelkin paid €1.5 million to close defined benefit pension scheme
The company said acquisitions, new products and expanded customer base in pharmacies and independent shops are needed for growth
Kelkin, the Irish foods and supplements company, paid more than €1.5 million to wind up its defined benefit pension scheme last year.
Accounts filled with the Company Registration Office show Kelkin Limited paid a once off cash contribution of €1,556,000 to end the scheme in the financial year ending March 2021.
Kelkin told the Business Post the scheme was wound up to provide “greater certainty to the beneficiaries of the pension scheme” and was done in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Irish drinks company begins accepting cryptocurrency
Winelab hopes other companies follow their lead and business-to-business crypto payments will be more possible
British-based hormone testing firm to launch in Ireland this year
Hertility Health was founded by Cork-born twin sisters Helen and Deirdre O’Neill along with ovarian biologist Natalie Getreu
John Walsh: Change is coming but business far from ready for its challenges or opportunities
Climate change regulations and cybersecurity are the two key issues facing Irish companies but the majority are ill-prepared for dealing with the new requirements
US medtech BD says investment here is ‘about access to talent’
Becton Dickinson has made two big investments in the past fortnight, €62 million in a Drogheda manufacturing plant and €72 million in its R&D centre of excellence in Limerick