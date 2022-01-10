Valeo-owned Kelkin paid €1.5 million to close defined benefit pension scheme

Kelkin, the Irish foods and supplements company, paid more than €1.5 million to wind up its defined benefit pension scheme last year.

Accounts filled with the Company Registration Office show Kelkin Limited paid a once off cash contribution of €1,556,000 to end the scheme in the financial year ending March 2021.

Kelkin told the Business Post the scheme was wound up to provide “greater certainty to the beneficiaries of the pension scheme” and was done in...