Using tech to connect with the elderly for better care at home

Connected Health, which aims to empower older people to stay in their own homes, has grown its workforce to over 1,000 since the start of the pandemic

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
31st January, 2021
Ryan Williams, director at Connected Health: ‘We think about what older people can get that’s not physical care that can help them stay independent.‘ Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

With its focus on providing home support services, particularly to the elderly, Connected Health does not sound like an obvious tech business.

But in a sign that the definition of a tech business has truly broadened, the Belfast-based company has become one of the most aggressive hirers among all tech companies on the island of Ireland in the last year.

Ryan Williams, director at Connected Health, said the bulk of its 1,000-plus staff had been...

