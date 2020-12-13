US investor takes 10.05% stake in Hostelworld
Charlie Jobson spent £7.25m in building up the stake in the company during July
An American investor has built up a 10.05 per cent stake in Hostelworld, worth £9.5 million at the company’s current share price of around 82 pence.
Charlie Jobson, founder and portfolio manager of Delta Partners in Boston, spent £7.25 million in July in building up the stake, stock exchange documents show.
Jobson has made several large investments in publicly-listed companies in the past, and is known on occasion for making bids to bring companies private...
