US investor takes 10.05% stake in Hostelworld

Charlie Jobson spent £7.25m in building up the stake in the company during July

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
13th December, 2020
US investor takes 10.05% stake in Hostelworld
In August, Hostelworld announced in its half-year results that its revenues were down by 69 per cent to €12 million because of the pandemic.

An American investor has built up a 10.05 per cent stake in Hostelworld, worth £9.5 million at the company’s current share price of around 82 pence.

Charlie Jobson, founder and portfolio manager of Delta Partners in Boston, spent £7.25 million in July in building up the stake, stock exchange documents show.

Jobson has made several large investments in publicly-listed companies in the past, and is known on occasion for making bids to bring companies private...

