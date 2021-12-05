TritonLake aims to raise €221m with partnerships in new markets

TritonLake, a Dublin-based investment fund, expects to raise $250 million (€221 million) in 2022 after raising just under $100 million (€88 million) this year.

The business is projecting the growth based on growing partnerships beyond its core market of the United States. The company currently has ten staff and plans to double in size over the next year.

“A key focus next year is building out our investor network. We started in the US and that’s our captive...