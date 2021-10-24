Subscribe Today
Strong Roots seeks to weed out US shareholder in multimillion-euro deal

A bitter dispute has been settled and the Irish food company says it is attracting ‘overwhelming’ interest from alternative investors

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
24th October, 2021
Strong Roots seeks to weed out US shareholder in multimillion-euro deal
Sam Dennigan, chief executive and founder of Strong Roots, is on the verge of agreeing a multimillion euro deal to remove Goode Partners as a minority shareholder from the company. Picture: David Sexton

Strong Roots, the Irish plant-based frozen food company, is on the verge of agreeing a multimillion euro deal to remove Goode Partners as a minority shareholder from the company, the Business Post has learned.

The move is expected to be announced in the coming weeks and will involve Goode Partners, a US-based private equity fund, offloading its 38 per cent stake to a new investor following a bitter shareholder dispute with Sam Dennigan,...

