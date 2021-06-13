Subscribe Today
Stobart Air to appoint liquidator after net liabilities triple to €68.5m

Regional carrier for Aer Lingus says turnover plummeted 73 per cent from normal levels due to Covid travel restrictions

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
13th June, 2021
Stobart operated 11 routes from Dublin and Belfast airports to a range of regional airports across Ireland and Britain. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Stobart Air, the regional aviation operator, is to appoint a liquidator to wind up the company after net liabilities more than tripled to €68.5 million over the last year.

The airline, which operates all regional flights for Aer Lingus, said it recorded a loss after tax of almost €37 million in 2020 as turnover plunged 73 per cent from normal levels due to Covid-19 related restrictions on air travel.

The airline informed its staff and Aer Lingus...

