Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Spotlight Oral Care receives €12m investment from BDO’s Development Capital Fund II

Investment will help the company to expand further in Ireland, the UK, Scandinavia and the US

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
7th July, 2021
Spotlight Oral Care receives €12m investment from BDO’s Development Capital Fund II
The €12m investment is the largest made by BDO’s Development Capital Fund II to date. Picture: BDO

Development Capital, a capital fund spun out from BDO, the Dublin-based accountancy firm, announced a €12 million investment in Spotlight Oral Care, an Irish oral care brand.

The investment marks Development Capital’s largest capital commitment to date and will, the company said, enable Spotlight Oral Care to drive further expansion into Ireland, the UK, Scandinavia and the USA.

Spotlight Oral Care was founded in 2016 by three dentists: Dr Vanessa Creaven, Dr Lisa...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Spectrum.Life was founded in 2018 by Stuart McGoldrick, Stephen Costello and Dr Sarah O’Neill

‘We have a very clear goal of getting to 10 million users’

Companies Eva Short 4 hours ago
Amazon’s planned fulfilment centre, located at the Mountpark logistics centre in Baldonnell, Co Dublin is reportedly valued at €60 million. Picture: Getty

Amazon persistently lobbied for construction exemption during third Covid wave

Companies Donal MacNamee 1 day ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Eva Short 1 day ago
PwC have recommended a one-year break on employer’s PRSI payments if they hire a new employee who had been unemployed for six months. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

PwC calls for reduction on the interest rate for late tax payments

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1