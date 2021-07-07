Spotlight Oral Care receives €12m investment from BDO’s Development Capital Fund II
Investment will help the company to expand further in Ireland, the UK, Scandinavia and the US
Development Capital, a capital fund spun out from BDO, the Dublin-based accountancy firm, announced a €12 million investment in Spotlight Oral Care, an Irish oral care brand.
The investment marks Development Capital’s largest capital commitment to date and will, the company said, enable Spotlight Oral Care to drive further expansion into Ireland, the UK, Scandinavia and the USA.
Spotlight Oral Care was founded in 2016 by three dentists: Dr Vanessa Creaven, Dr Lisa...
