‘Solid year’ for Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland sees 25% rise in profits

Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland recorded a 25 per cent increase in profits last year to €5 million after a strong performance by its wealth management arm as well as its fixed income division.

The firm, which employs almost 200 people in Ireland, provides wealth management, stockbroking, asset management, corporate finance and institutional debt capital markets services to clients. In all, Cantor manages more than €5 billion in assets for more than 20,000 private, corporate, financial advisory, institutional...