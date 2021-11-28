Subscribe Today
'Solid year' for Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland sees 25% rise in profits

Chief executive Ronan Reid said the stockbroking and wealth management firm’s revenues grew by 8 per cent in 2020 to €37m

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
28th November, 2021
‘Solid year’ for Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland sees 25% rise in profits
Ronan Reid, chief executive of Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland. ‘Our wealth and asset-management businesses continued to grow significantly during 2020’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland recorded a 25 per cent increase in profits last year to €5 million after a strong performance by its wealth management arm as well as its fixed income division.

The firm, which employs almost 200 people in Ireland, provides wealth management, stockbroking, asset management, corporate finance and institutional debt capital markets services to clients. In all, Cantor manages more than €5 billion in assets for more than 20,000 private, corporate, financial advisory, institutional...

