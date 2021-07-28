Smurfit Kappa exceeds analyst expectations with 11% revenue growth and agrees €360m Verzuolo acquisition
Pre-tax profits at the packaging giant increased 8 per cent to €413 million
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, the packaging giant, announced half-year results total revenues of €4.679 billion in the first half of 2021, an increase of 11 per cent when compared to the same period in the first half of 2020 (€4.203 billion).
Earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the second quarter of the year totalled €395 million, which was “modestly ahead” of estimates at Goodbody, the financial analysst, which had predicted €390 million for this period....
