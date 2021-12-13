‘Significant doubt’ over future of Bewley’s on Grafton Street as turnover slumps

“Significant doubt” exists over the ability of Bewley’s Cafe on Grafton Street to continue trading as a going concern, its directors have warned, after turnover at the business slumped by nearly 80 per cent.

The famous cafe suffered a “material adverse impact” in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, a problem compounded after it was “unfortunately” unable to secure a rent reduction from its landlord, a company controlled by Johnny Ronan....