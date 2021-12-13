Subscribe Today
‘Significant doubt’ over future of Bewley’s on Grafton Street as turnover slumps

Cafe made a loss of €1.43m in 2020 and was ‘unfortunately’ unable to secure a rent reduction from its landlord

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
13th December, 2021
‘Significant doubt’ over future of Bewley’s on Grafton Street as turnover slumps
Bewley‘s on Grafton Street in Dublin: the historic premises is owned by RGRE, a firm controlled by Johnny Ronan. Picture: Fergal Phillips

“Significant doubt” exists over the ability of Bewley’s Cafe on Grafton Street to continue trading as a going concern, its directors have warned, after turnover at the business slumped by nearly 80 per cent.

The famous cafe suffered a “material adverse impact” in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, a problem compounded after it was “unfortunately” unable to secure a rent reduction from its landlord, a company controlled by Johnny Ronan....

